UK Govt Nabs Four British-Nigerians For Making Over 2,000 Fake Marriage Certificates

A Woolwich Crown Court in London has sentenced four British-Nigerians to prison for issuing more than 2,000 fake marriage documents for Nigerian nationals to remain in the UK.

It was gathered that Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade, 41, Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo, 38, Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi, 31, and Adekunle Kabir, 54, were all sentenced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The UK home office said that the convicts were part of an organised criminal gang that produced fraudulent European Union settlement scheme applications for Nigerian citizens.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the accused individuals were said to have carried out the scheme between March 2019 and May 2023.

According to Vanguard, the convicts provided false customary marriage certificates and other fraudulent documentation.

An investigation conducted by the home office in the UK and Lagos showed that more than 2,000 false marriage documents were facilitated by the group.

Speaking on the development, Paul Moran, home office chief immigration officer, said that the gang was absolutely prolific in its activities to abuse UK border laws.

READ MORE: British Council Increases IELTS Fee Second Time In 2024

He said: “As with many gangs we encounter, their sole priority was financial gain. I am delighted that my team was able to intercept their operation, and I hope these convictions will serve as a warning to unscrupulous gangs who exploit people’s desperation to remain in the UK.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to secure our borders and clamp down on the gangs who prey on vulnerable people to make money.”

Onifade and Shodipo were both found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry into the UK and conspiracy to provide articles used in fraud. They were jailed for six years and five years respectively.

Gbadamosi was convicted of obtaining leave to remain by deception, and fraud by false representation, and sentenced to six years.

Meanwhile, Kabir was found guilty of possession of an identity document with improper intention but was cleared of obtaining leave to remain by deception. He was jailed for nine month