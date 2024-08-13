UNICAL: 101 Persons Affected As NYSC Invalidates Certificates Over Fraudulent Mobilization

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has revoked 101 certificates of individuals who were fraudulently mobilized for national service by the University of Calabar.

This was stated in a statement released on Monday in Abuja by Eddy Megwa, NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations.

“The 101 persons were illegally mobilised by the University of Calabar for national service during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 NYSC service years.

“Out of the figure, 99 were underlisted for service, while two others were exempted from service.

“Consequently, the management of NYSC hereby restates its strong commitment to ensuring that unqualified locally and foreign-trained Nigerian youth, especially those purported to have graduated from unaccredited universities, are not recognised.

“We will always ensure only qualified persons are issued with NYSC Certificates of National Service,” he said.

He declared that “the NYSC certificates of the affected persons have been invalidated forthwith.”

Megwa asked the general public, particularly corps employers, government ministries, departments, and agencies, MDAs, business and religious groups, multinational corporations, crop-producing institutions, and other essential NYSC stakeholders, to take note and act quickly.

He requested the public to always confirm the legitimacy of national service certificates, as well as exemption and exclusion letters, presented for any purpose, with the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja.