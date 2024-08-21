Unknown Gunmen Ambush Police Patrol Team, Kill Officer In Delta

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force, identified as Corporal Chibuzoer Ojubole, has been killed in a recent ambush by gunmen at a patrol unit in Delta State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on August 18, when the group of armed individuals attacked a police patrol unit along Commissioner Road off UTI, Effurun, within the Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the assailants ambushed the police patrol van, targeting the driver, Corporal Ojobule, while other officers managed to escape the attack.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, a group, known as Initiative For Social Rights Concerns and Advancement, in a statement, commiserated with the Nigeria Police in Delta state and the bereaved family over the death late policeman.

ISRCA National Coordinator, Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen also condemned the attack and murder of the Policeman.

The statement reads: “Too bad, it is the Police officers and other security agencies that become the prey from insecurity, in as much as the ordinary people are major targets.

“As a body, saddled with the responsibility to act in the interests of Nigerians, guaranteed in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we will also play our roles as CSOs, speaking against crimes of all kinds in present-day society.

“There is no simple way to solve insecurity challenges and bad governance in Nigeria when a few people in the country are playing dirty politics with over two hundred million Nigerians, yet, they want a sane society.

“Whatever has befallen Nigeria was created by these leaders and it’s high time they started dancing to the rhythm. Ínsėcürity will soon reach all the high and mighty in society; it’s just a matter of time.”