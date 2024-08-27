Unknown Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Community, Kill One, Abduct Two 

Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have killed one man and abducted two others in the Gadabuke community of Toto Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the victim, identified as Garba Yakubu, was shot during the invasion of the residence of a man named Agaba Yakubu on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Nasarawa State, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday morning, in Lafia, the state’s capital.

Nansel said: “On 25/8/2024 at about 2 am, a distress call was received by the Divisional Police officer of Toto Division that the residence of one Agaba Yakubu of Gadabuke was invaded by unknown gunmen where one Garba Yakubu was shot and 2 others abducted.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of Toto Division immediately mobilized operatives to the scene.

“The corpse of the victim was recovered and later released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.”