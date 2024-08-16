Valuables Destroyed As Fire Razes Seven-Storey Building In Lagos (Video)

Valuables items worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at a seven-storey building on Sanni Adewale Street, Lagos Island Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the inferno erupted in the early hours of Friday, creating panic to the residents in the area.

In a statement made by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye on X.com, disclosed that the state’s Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at 05:17 hours.

Mr. Adeyeye noted that prompt response with firefighters from Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations, arrived at the scene by 05:33 hours.

She also added that the situation is under control, and no casualties have been reported.

The statement reads: “On August 16th, 2024, at 05:17 hours, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at Sanni Adewale Street, located in the Lagos Island Local Government Area. The fire affected several shops within a 7-storey building.

READ MORE: 18-Year-Old To Be Arraigned For Making Hoax Call To Lagos Fire Service

“Firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations promptly responded, arriving at the scene by 05:33 hours.

“Thanks to the swift actions of the Lagos State Firefighters, the situation is now under control.

“Ventilation efforts are currently ongoing in ensuring the safety of all in the area. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical surge. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.”