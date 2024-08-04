VeryDarkMan Calls Out Tonto Dikeh For Allegedly Assaulting Car Dealer Over Unpaid Debt

Vincent Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, has released a video of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh on social media following her incident with a car salesman in Abuja.

In the video posted to his Instagram page on Saturday, the actress was seen fighting with an alleged vehicle dealer about unpaid bills.

According to reports, the movie star purchased a car for N86 million in installments and refused to pay the remaining N2 million after one year.

Calling her out and expressing dismay at the way she attacked the auto dealer, VeryDarkMan asked if this is what she wanted to accomplish with her political position.

He said that he was impressed by the vehicle dealer’s ability to remain composed in the face of the actress’ actions.

Sharing the video, he captioned, “Warning, This video contains graphic images that some viewers may find distressing.

Tonto d! keh, is this what you want to do with the political office you are pursuing? Imagine assault!n a man that sold car to you because he asked for unpaid debt that has gone over seven months; this is not fair Tonto, is it an off€nse to ask for ones money, this is the same woman who fights ag^! not billion and opprzzion according to her….. I really love how composed the guy remained and how he didn’t touch her, tonto d! keh God is watching”.

Watch him speak below…