Verydarkman Slams Celebrities For Donating N70m To Bobrisky In Prison, Instead Of Helping Communities

Nigerian social media activist, Martins Otse Vincent, also known as Verydarkman, has criticized celebrities who donated over N70 million to Bobrisky during his recent prison stint.

Over the weekend Bobrisky had publicly appreciated his benefactors on social media, including prominent figures like Funke Akindele, Tiwa Savage, and Don Jazzy, for their financial support.

Verydarkman expressed his disapproval on Instagram on Sunday, stating that he has lost respect for the celebrities who donated to Bobrisky.

He argued that the funds could have been better utilized to support disadvantaged communities in Nigeria, rather than backing someone he believes is not a positive influence.

He partly said,

“Bobrisky is not a Good Role Model, It Was Very Wrong For Popular Nigerian Celebrities to Contribute and Donate Almost N100Million to Bobrisky while he was In Prison, I have lost respect for every single Person who donated money to Bobrisky, The money should have been Donated to Impoverished Communities in Nigeria”.

Also taking to his Instagram story section in a series of posts, he wrote,

“Una contribute over 70 million give crossdresser and una no fit help build boreholes for communities wey no get clean water, children no fit go schools because them no get chairs to seat for class and una gather money for crossdresser wey dey deceive youths.

Abi dem dey doke ma? Abi he dey pimp for them, this na serious matter oo. Like wtf”.

“Alaye fuck everybody oo. I no need anybody’s validation o. Who celebrity friendship help? What validation do I need?

There is no penalty for insult. If I call them mumu they should go to Court, they are all mumu all of them and this is my opinion. Peace and love. Ratel says Aluta continua”.

See some reactions from netizens,

veevogee said, “You might not l!ke him but he said n0thing but the truth.”

aralamo_asake1 said, “I don’t always support VDM but on this, he is 10000% right”.

johnny.emediong said, “I Am disappointed in Don jazzy and Victor 😢”.

oluchukwu_____ said, “Truth is bitter , he said nothing but truth but some sentimental people go say e de pain am . Nigerians and promoting rubbish 😢😢”.

