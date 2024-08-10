VeryDarkMan Takes Pastor Fufeyin’s Healing Products To NAFDAC For Scrutiny, Files Petition

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, has intensified his campaign against Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin by filing a petition with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC).

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, VeryDarkMan was seen submitting Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin’s “Miracle Products”, including “Miracle Soap”, “Miracle Water”, and “Miracle Perfume”, for review and seeking action against unregistered items that may pose a risk to public health.

Captioning the video, he expressed hope that NAFDAC will fulfill its regulatory duties and protect citizens from potentially harmful products.

The activist also raised concerns about possible favoritism, asking if the agency’s actions would be influenced by external connections.

He wrote,

“Now all eyes on @nafdac_ng, let’s see if they are truly doing their jobs to protect citizens from unregistered products that might be h@rmful to Nigerians or maybe it is by connection”.

