Village Head, Others Arrested As Police Exhume Corpses Of Murdered Marine Hunters

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has excavated the bodies of marine hunters who were kidnapped and murdered.

The victims were from the Ministry of Internal Security and Inland Waterways.

They were buried by criminals in Unyenghe, Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer ASP Timfon John stated that the skulls of the deceased were mutilated during the exhumation process.

She said the suspected killers were arrested following intelligence and a total of 15 live cartridges were recovered from them.

The suspects were identified by the PPRO as Anthony Archibong ‘M’ 46 years old, Emmanuel Otoyo ‘M’ 18 years old, Daniel Edet Okon ‘M’ 26 years old, Eniete Harry Tom ‘M’ 34 years old, Joseph Okon ‘M’ 44 years old, and the village head of Utit Antai, Chief Okon Asuquo Eteokpo, who is alleged to be their ally and spiritual fortifier.

“The Command made the Exhumation on Thursday, August 29, 2024, following information it received on the 18th of August, 2024 that the Marine Hunters who were abducted and killed were buried in shallow graves within the community.

“The Command has again reassured members of the public of their intentional determination to rid the state of crime and criminal elements appealing to members of the public to always report suspicious people and movements within their domain to the nearest Police Station.”