WAEC Announces Release Of 2024 WASSCE Results For School Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results for school candidates.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, August 12, 2024, WAEC informed candidates who sat for the examination that their results are now available.

“The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform Candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 12, 2024.

“To access the result, log on to https://waecdirect.org,” it said.

According to reports, 1,814,344 applicants from 22,229 secondary schools across the country took the exam.

The applicants consisted of 902,328 males (49.73%) and 912,016 females (50.27%), who were tested in 76 subjects totalling 197 papers.

Approximately 30,000 secondary school instructors oversaw the exams.

