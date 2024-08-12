“We All Know Man United Will Win EPL This Season” – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Declares

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a media personality, has made a prediction as the Premier League is set to return this weekend.

Obi-Uchendu, a devoted supporter of Manchester United, predicted that Erik Ten Hag’s team would triumph over all of their opponents this year.

He made this statement while presenting the Big Brother Naija elimination show on Sunday night.

“The season has started and we watched the Community Shield yesterday.

“We all know who will win the Premier League this season. It’s Manchester United,” Ebuka said.

The Red Devils will welcome Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday to kick off the new campaign.