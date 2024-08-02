“We Deserve Better” – Blackface Backs Protest, Warns Against Destructive Behavior

Augustine Ahmedu Obiabo, a veteran dancehall artist better known as Blackface, has advised Nigerians taking part in the ongoing nationwide demonstration to do it peacefully.

He explained that Nigerians are suffering, hence the protest is justified.

He did, however, warn the demonstrators to be vigilant about their safety, emphasising the importance of their lives.

The ‘Hard Life’ singer also cautioned demonstrators not to destroy or vandalise property.

On his X page on Thursday, Blackface wrote:

“My people, I know things are rough and tough and yes, we deserve better from our politicians in power enriching themselves while we, the people, have very little to get by!

“As we protest, please stay safe, as your life is important, and don’t go destroying people’s properties.”

SEE POST: