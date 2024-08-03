‘We Deserve Better’ – Yemi Alade Adds Voice To #EndBadGovernance Movement

Yemi Alade, an award-winning Afrobeat artist, has chimed in on the endbadgovernance protests, which began on August 1st.

On Friday, Alade used her Instagram profile to promote a song from her new album, Rebel Queen, which advocates for peace and love in Africa.

In her description, she added that we all deserve higher living standards and the ability to buy basic necessities of life such as food, water, and electricity.

READ MORE: “I Rejected Bribe To Say No To Protest, Other Celebrities Accepted” – VeryDarkMan

She wrote,

“Dem-don-cråzy or Democracy?

We all deserve better standards of living and the means to afford basic amenities of life. Food, Water, Electricity, etc”.

SEE POST: