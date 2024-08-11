We Don’t Decide Our Salaries – Senate Dismissed Obasanjo’s ‘Satanic’ Claim

The Nigerian Senate has debunked claims that it determines its own salaries or receives special financial packages from the Presidency.

The allegations, which emerged during a visit by members of the House of Representatives to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, have ignited public concern.

Obasanjo kicked against members of the National Assembly determining their salaries and allowances themselves.

According to him, it is the duty of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission pto determine what public officeholders earn.

In a Sunday statement issued by Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, the Senate labeled the allegations as an attempt to “crucify the legislature by the centurions of political hypocrisy.”

The Senator who represents Ekiti South, clarified that no Senator has received any financial patronage from the Presidency.

He explained that the constituency projects often associated with the legislature are suggested and nominated by Senators, consistent with practices in other democratic nations.

Adaramodu who further dismissed suggestions that the National Assembly fixes its own salaries as “uncharitable and satanic,” challenged anyone with credible evidence to present alternative facts.

The Senate clarified that the executive arm of government, through its various Ministries and agencies, is responsible for awarding contracts for constituency projects.

“They are only suggested and nominated by the legislators in accordance with the practice in other democracies worldwide while the executive arm awards the contracts to qualified contractors and ensures the implementation of the projects through its respective ministries and agencies.

“And the amount varies depending on the number of constituencies in each state of the federation. It’s merely a contribution to the Federal budget to ensure that every nook and cranny of Nigeria feels federal presence,” he said.

Adaramodu reassured the public of the 10th Assembly’s commitment to being a “responsible and responsive chamber.”

The Senate reaffirmed its dedication to upholding Nigeria’s economic and developmental goals, insisting that it adheres to constitutional allocations and does not seek additional perks from other branches of government.