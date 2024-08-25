We Thought Fuel Scarcity Would End After Subsidy Removal – APC Chieftain



Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has lamented the constant fuel scarcity in the country.

While urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put an end to the situation, he added that Nigerians believed that fuel scarcity would end after the removal of fuel subsidy but reverse has been the case.

He said in a Sunday statement: “Nigerians had hoped that the fuel scarcity would end after the Federal Government removed the fuel subsidy.

“However, instead of the situation improving, it has worsened, causing untold hardship for Nigerians who now have to purchase fuel at very high prices.”

Oyintiloye also urged Tinubu to investigate the activities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to uncover the root causes of the persistent fuel shortages.

According to him, inadequate fuel supply should not be added to the already tense economic situation citizens are faced with.

“In recent months, Nigerians have faced severe difficulties obtaining petroleum products at filling stations across the country.

“I appeal to the President to rescue Nigerians who are enduring immense hardship due to the fuel scarcity,” he added.