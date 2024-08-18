We Want More Nigerians In Botswana – High Commissioner

Philda Nani Kereng, High Commissioner of Botswana to Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to move into the country.

According to her, the relationship between Nigeria and Botswana has not been substantial, and she is committed to seeing a relationship built on infrastructure collaboration, business and tourism.

Kereng said Nigeria and Botswana have so many opportunities to share.

She added that sufficient collaboration between the two countries would help harness the opportunities.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television, the High Commissioner said: “I don’t know what would be the indicators of a strong relationship in this case, but I must comfortably say we have had a bilateral relationship from a long time back. I remember that the embassies of Nigeria and Botswana have been there for quite a long time.

READ ALSO: African Country, Botswana Legalizes Homosexuality

“But I think we have mostly over the years focused on just the normal kind of relationships where we collaborate on visa. We have not had strong program-related and transformational ever-increasing opportunities.

“And that’s why I am going to focus on expanding the relationship, having more of projects going underground. We want to see more movement of Nigerians going to Botswana to appreciate, whether tourism, is business and so forth.

“So I must say that we are just seeing from the many years of collaboration that was just minimal and subtle in many ways. We want now to build a relationship where both countries can actually enjoy each other more, more opportunities.

“We have come up with strategic areas of collaboration where we believe that the relationship will be much more beneficial and valuable in a long time.”