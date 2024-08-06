The Russian Embassy in Nigeria has denied involvement in the display of the country’s flags by some angry protesters of #EndBadGovernance in Kano and Plateau state.

Recall that some demonstrators were spotted waiving Japanese and the European nation’s flag, calling for President Vladimir Putin to interfere in what they described as ‘bad government’.

On Monday, protesters in Kaduna state were also seen displaying the Russian flag and chanting in Hausa, “Welcome, Russia; Welcome, Russia.”

Reacting in a press statement made available to journalists, the Russian Embassy in Nigeria, said that the waiving of its flag by the protesters was a personal decision and did not represent any of its diplomatic policies.

READ MORE: Police Nab Producer Of Russian Flags For #EndBadGovernance’s Protesters In Kano

The statement reads: “The Embassy has noted the reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of the country carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian official is not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way.

“As always, we emphasise that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue.

“We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them.”