Wear Your Media Outfits – FCT Police To Journalists Covering Hardship Protest



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, on Sunday, instructed journalists covering the nationwide protests against economic hardship to wear attire identifying their respective media organizations.

This, the command noted is to avoid being mistaken for protesters.

Recall that on Saturday, protesters who gathered at the Moshood Abiola Stadium with flags and placards were dispersed as the police fired into the air and released tear gas.

As security operatives arrested those on ground, others shot at protesters and journalists, forcing them to run for cover.

READ ALSO: #EndBadGovernance Protesters Call For Help As Russian, Japanese Flags Spotted In Jos (Pictures)

Bullets also pierced a car transporting journalists away from the location.

Masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were also present at the stadium.

Reacting, Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, in a brief statement said the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, directed her to inform journalists covering the protests to bring a valid means of identification that clearly shows their affiliation with media organizations.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command directed me to inform all pressmen who intend to cover the ongoing national protests to adequately dress in the attire of their respective media organizations and also bring along a valid means of identification,” the statement read.