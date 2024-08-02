We’ll Intervene If Protest Gets Out Of Hand – Military

Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), says the military will take action if the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests becomes extremely violent.

The CDS said this in reaction to the vandalisation and looting of properties that characterised the protest in many parts of the country on Thursday.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, Musa urged protesters to recognise that destruction is counterproductive and would only set the nation aback.

While applauding the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for its attempt to establish order, he added that the military would be forced to step in if the violence persists.

His words: “We should realise that these destructions and monies have to be used—monies for development will have to be used to develop these things so we can move forward, and so instead of doing that, we should come together to make sure nothing is destroyed.

“The statement has already been passed to the local, state, and federal governments. We want to warn those that are recalcitrant, those that don’t want to listen, that we will not fold our hands and see our country destroyed.

“We will take action, and the action that we’ll take will be professional. Anyone who is caught will be taken to the courts to be dealt with. Let us avoid anything that will bring mayhem within our communities.

“We have seen the level of destruction that has been carried out just yesterday, and so you can imagine if this continues for so long. The armed forces and the entire military security agencies will not stand by and see that to continue.”

Aggrieved Nigerians had stormed several States including the FCT, on Thursday to express their grievance demanding better economic conditions for the citizens.

However, in Kano, protesters looted the newly built Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) Industrial Park, setting parts of it ablaze.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre was scheduled for commissioning next week.