We’ll Repay Tinubu’s Good Work For Us By Making Otti Last LP Gov In Abia, APC Must Win In 2027 — Reps. Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed confidence that All Progressives Congress will take over the leadership of Abia state in the next 2027 gubernatorial election in the state.

Kalu made this known during an interview with Spin FM on Monday, assured the residents of the state that Alex Otti will be the last governor Labour Party will produce in the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the green chamber, while expressing his optimism on President Bola Tinubu’s achievements and contributions to Abia State, emphasized the need for APC to take over the South East’s state.

He said: “This will be the last time that a Labour governor will govern Abia State. I say it without mincing words. The next governor of Abia State will be APC governor.

“I have told him publicly and privately that the APC governor will be next in Abia State. How it will happen, I don’t know, but it will happen.

“I am confident because my government is working hard, the President is working hard, and Abia will repay the president. The president that has given you the South East Development Commission will be repaid.

“A president that is appointing Abians into administration. A president who is attracting the dividends of democracy will be repaid. We are not ungrateful people. Monkey will not work, and baboon chop. APC will not help the state to be strong, and Labour will take the credit.

“We are friends, we work together, but I will not be the number six citizen of the country, and another party will govern my state. The next election in 2027, APC will be there.

“APC will determine who will become the next governor of Abia State. I don’t care about who the person is. However, one thing I know is that the platform, APC, will be the next governor of Abia state.”