We’re Not Selling Employment Slots, NNPCL Warns Nigerians Against Fraudsters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has denied reports alleging it was selling employment slots to the public.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

Soneye cautioned job seekers, members of the public, against being swindled by unscrupulous elements who want to take undue advantage by offering job through the back door.

According to Soneye, there was no iota of truth in the insinuations that it has employment slots on offer to anyone who wishes to buy.

It warned that anyone who pays money for any job in the company does so at his or her own risk.

