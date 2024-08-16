”We’re Upgrading Our X Handle, It Wasn’t Hacked” – EFCC Claims

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, revealed that contrary to widespread claim that its X account had been hacked, they are only upgrading.

The anti-graft agency’s account on the microblogging platform has not been accessible for days now.

The landing page of the account, which had over two million followers, reads: ‘The term you entered did not bring up any results. Please try again later’.

Dele Oyewale, spokesperson of the EFCC, told News Agency of Nigeria that the account is experiencing a down time due to upgrades.

His words: “Our X account is down temporarily due to ongoing upgrades and we will soon bounce back.

“You know when there is an upgrade in a system, it may be temporarily down and inaccessible. We are doing the upgrade to serve the public better.

“You can see that other social media pages of the commission are still functional.”

He said contrary to some reports, the account was not hacked.

“Our account was not hacked. It will soon start running,” he added.

The agency’s website and other social media pages, such as Facebook and Instagram, are functional.

Also, the agency, via its website said: “Contrary to such unfounded claims, the Commission’s official X account has not been compromised in any way. While attempting to update certain information on the Commission’s biography on the app, a technical glitch occurred. This issue was promptly reported to the X Support Team and the process of restoring the account is now in its final stages.

“The EFCC’s official X account will be fully functional soon and we appreciate the understanding of all our stakeholders during this period.

“All other verified channels of communication of the Commission are still available for our regular news and information.”