We’ve Ended Partnership With Nigeria On National Carrier – Ethiopian Airlines



Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, says plans to establish a national carrier in collaboration with the Nigerian government and institutional investors, have ended.

Tasew spoke in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday.

In May 2023, Hadi Sirika, former Aviation Minister, unveiled Nigeria Air, the country’s national carrier, in Abuja.

However, the launch was trailed by widespread controversy.

Consequently, a federal high court in Lagos restrained the government from floating the airline.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation, on August 31, 2023,announced the suspension of the national carrier project.

Reacting, Tasew said the deal had ended because Nigerian operators did not welcome it.

“We don’t have any intention to partner with any of the Nigerian airlines today because it has been politicised.

“We tried to help the country by partnering with the government and other institutionalised investors in Nigeria. To use our expertise, our experience and establish a reliable airline that would be profitable in the short term.

“But as you may have read from the media, it was not welcomed by the Nigerian Airlines.

“Our intention was to help the country, but since they objected to the idea, there is no need for Ethiopian Airlines to go there.”

Tasew said Ethiopian Airlines is exploring plans to expand to other African countries where it has already partnered with operators such as Togo, Malawi, and Zambia.