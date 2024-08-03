We’ve Heard You, Go Home – Lagos Govt Tells #EndBadGovernance Protesters (Video)

As the nationwide hungry protest enters day two in some states in Nigeria, the Lagos State government has appealed to demonstrators to suspend the agitation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the movement, which commend on Thursday, had resulted into riot and vandalisation of government’s infrastructures.

States like Yobe, Kano, Bayelsa, Delta, Kaduna, have recorded casualties and looting of innocent citizen’s shops.

Addressing protesters at the Ojota park, on Friday, the Lagos state Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotosho, said that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwolu had heard their demands.

He pleaded with the #EndGovernance protests to shelve their demonstration, adding that it is time for them to go home.

He said: ”For our people protesting, we have heard their rights, we have heard their say, Sanwo-Olu the governor has said he has heard them. Now it is time to go home, now it is time to end their protest.”

Many Nigerians, across the nation have been lamenting over the cost of living, due to the removal of subsidy on fuel, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The protesters also insisted that the protest will not stop until Tinubu accede to their demands.