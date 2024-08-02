WhatsApp May Exit Nigeria Over $220m Fine



A leading messaging platform in Nigeria, WhatsApp, may soon suspend its services in the country due to escalating tensions with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

This potential move follows the imposition of a $220 million fine on Meta Platforms for allegedly breaching data privacy laws.

According to TechCabal, Meta is considering withdrawing certain services in Nigeria in response to the recent regulatory demands.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the company is evaluating the impact of the new order.

A WhatsApp spokesperson addressed the situation, stating: “We want to be really clear that technically, based on the order, it would be impossible to provide WhatsApp in Nigeria or globally. This order contains multiple inaccuracies and misrepresents how WhatsApp works.

“WhatsApp relies on limited data to run our service and keep users safe, and it would be impossible to provide WhatsApp in Nigeria or globally without Meta’s infrastructure. We are urgently appealing the order to avoid any impact on users.”

Meta’s statement did not directly address the FCCPC’s claim that WhatsApp failed to allow users to opt out of the 2021 policy update. However, the company emphasized that its January 2021 Privacy Policy does not involve sharing user data with third parties.

The privacy document further clarifies, “While traditionally mobile carriers and operators store this information, we believe that keeping these records for two billion users would be both a privacy and security risk, and we don’t do it.”

The situation highlights ongoing concerns over data privacy and regulatory compliance, potentially affecting millions of its users in Nigeria.