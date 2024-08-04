“Why Are These God Of Men So Quiet?” – Charly Boy Questions Pastors’ Silence On #EndBadGovernance Protests

Nigerian singer Charly Boy has questioned the silence of pastors in the country amidst the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The protests, which began on Thursday, August 1, have seen many Nigerians take to the streets to combat economic hardship and rising prices in various sections of the country.

On Saturday, Charly Boy took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, now known as X, and questioned why these pastors, whom he referred to as ‘gods of men’, had been silent since the demonstration.

He pleaded with internet users to justify their silence to him.

He wrote, “Since dis our protest, why are these god of Men so quiet? Somebori make me understand”.

READ MORE: #EndBadGovernance Protest: Charly Boy Urges Protesters To Sustain Pressure On Government To Do Needful

See some reactions to his post…

Omotosho Jnr wrote, “Ibiyeomie and Oyedepo warned you guys, but you still want them to protest, okay

Itz Eberegal wrote, “Well, they warned during election

Oraba Patricia wrote, “These once are not men of God, they are men of money

David Favrite wrote, “Why are the Imams are quiet too?

Oluwa Fernando wrote, “The protest is for hardship, not for them

Kmoney6789 wrote, “Na that Redeem Daddy GO I dey wait make he talk”.

SEE POST: