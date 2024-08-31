Wike, Ortom, Others Employed By Tinubu To Destroy PDP – Lamido Alleges

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has alleged that some persons in the Peoples Democratic Party have been hired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to destroy the opposition party.

Lamido, who is one of the stakeholders of the PDP, explained how the party can face its internal crisis and win in the next general election.

The former Jigawa governor, in an interview with Tribune on Saturday, alleged that some individuals, he described as ‘Mole’ have been employed by President Tinubu, of rulling All Progressive Party, to frustrate all efforts made by the major opposition party.

He said: “It is a huge challenge. Are the Nigerian people willing? The issues of insecurity, of the economy, of poverty are all there. It is not about the PDP; what is the opinion of the Nigerian people?

“People have been hired to destroy the PDP, but we are making every effort because right now, we have people who are anti-PDP. Imagine people like Ortom (former Benue State governor) saying, ‘our leader, Wike, has said we will vote Tinubu in 2027’.

“Imagine someone in the PDP saying he is going to take a cue from Wike to vote for Tinubu in 2027. People who are in the PDP are also working for the APC and Tinubu.

“People who are in the PDP are also working for the APC and Tinubu. So, it is a very difficult thing. We are working hard to find people who share a similar concern because those in the party who are now in government are not on the same frequency with us.”