Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido’s Transition From HipHop To Afrobeats Made Them Global Stars – Illbliss Asserts

Nigerian rap legend, Illbliss, has expressed his disappointment over the departure of prominent music stars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy from rap to afrobeats.

In a recent interview with Radio Now 95.3 FM posted on X Tuesday, Illbliss reminisced about the thriving rap scene in Nigeria before these artists transitioned to singing.

He acknowledged that their switch to afrobeats catapulted them to global stardom.

Illbliss conceded that hip-hop is not a financially viable genre in Nigeria, pointing out that only a select few, including himself, Vector, M.I., Reminisce, Olamide, and Phyno, have achieved commercial success.

He said, “We (Hip-Hop community) lost a lot of our soldiers; we lost Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. Three of them were rappers. I guess they found the afrobeats vibe and it made them global stars.

“Hip-hop is a tough sell in Nigeria. Not everybody has been as fortunate as myself or Vector, M.I., Reminisce, Olamide, and Phyno. It’s not a long list.”

