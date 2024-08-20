Wizkid Claims He’s First Young Nigerian Artist To Achieve Stardom

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known as Wizkid, has asserted that he is the first young Nigerian artist to attain stardom.

He made this statement during an interview with Uplift X, posted on Instagram on Monday.

The singer appreciated his parents for granting him the freedom to pursue his aspirations.

He did, however, admit that his parents were initially sceptical about his possibilities of success in the music industry.

“I was the first young artist to ever blow up on the [Nigerian music] scene. So my parents didn’t even believe that there was a chance in that,” he said.

“Every parents, of course, when they see their kid growing up and you’re making a big career decision that they’re not sure about, especially coming from Africa; living in a home where your mom is a Christian and your dad is a Muslim, and they never had an argument about the religion or what the kids wanted to do… My dad would be like, do whatever you want. If you want to be a Muslim or Christian, you’re free, do whatever you like.

“I love my parents so much. That’s something that has helped me become who I am today. All I understood was love was the only thing that kept them together for so long.”

