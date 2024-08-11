Wizkid Requested To Feature On ‘MMS’ After Hearing The Beat – Asake Spills

Nigerian artist Ololade Ahmed, also known as Asake, has stated that his colleague Wizkid approached him about being featured in his song ‘MMS’.

He revealed that he had someone else in mind, but when the producer, P. Prime, played the song for Wizkid, he requested to be featured in it.

Asake revealed this to supporters in a recent interactive session that was posted on X Sunday.

“I didn’t know I was going to put Wizkid on that song to be honest. I had someone else in mind for that song, but I think P.prime played the song to wiz, and wiz said “I f*ck with this song, I want to jump on it’,” he said.

READ MORE: Oladips Alleges Wizkid Stole His Creative Work

On Friday, Asake released ‘MMS’ off his third studio album, ‘Lungu Boy’.

With 870,000 streams, the song set a new record for the most first-day streams on Spotify Nigeria.