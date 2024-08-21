Woman Detained For Alleged Fraudulent Diversion Of Company Funds

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command for alleged fraud.

She is accused of diverting N3 million from her company’s funds into her personal account.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s public relations officer, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that the suspect (name withheld) and her coworkers at a catering company planned to syphon money made from the sale of the company’s products into their own accounts.

He stated that the suspects only remitted a portion of the funds to the company’s account.

Hundeyin said, “Over N3 million has so far been traced to the detained suspect’s account.

“She is in detention under a remand warrant. An investigation is ongoing.”

(NAN)