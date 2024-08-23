Woman, Granddaughter Crushed To Death By Truck In Ogun

An Iveco truck has crushed a woman and her granddaughter to death on Friday in the Papalanto area of Ogun State.

The truck, registered KJA166 XJ, was claimed to have overtaken a tricycle, registered TRE 627 VP, which was transporting the woman and her granddaughter.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, verified the incident, saying it occurred in the early hours of Friday.

Akinbiyi blamed the collision on the truck driver’s reckless driving, noting that he fled the scene before being apprehended.

He said, “Four people including two males and two females were involved in the accident with the two females crushed to death.

“According to an eyewitness account, the truck in an attempt to overtake the tricycle while both were in transit inbound Abeokuta, around Papalanto, dragged the tricycle along with it by the side in the process with the tricycle falling in its front before running over it, killing a grandmother and her granddaughter, who were the only occupants in the tricycle on the spot.

“Regrettably, the truck driver escaped from the scene before being arrested.”

He added that the deceased’s remains were handed over to their family, while the injured tricycle driver was transported to an undisclosed hospital by a good Samaritan.

Akinbiyi urged motorists to avoid unsafe and reckless driving, given the repercussions.

