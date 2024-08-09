World Bank Loan Not For Hardship Relief – Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday, said the World Bank loan received by states is for infrastructural projects and not to cushion the effects of hardship faced by Nigerians.

The Federal Government has over the past nine months disbursed N573 billion to State Governors to fight poverty in their domain.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sule explained that states received the money in batches with the latest being received in June.

“The money is tied to certain projects. It is almost like a regimented loan from the World Bank. The money is not for rice, it is not for palliatives, it is not for anything in that line.

“That money came from the World Bank and that was the second disbursement which came I November last year. The account amount was credited to the account of every other state, sometimes around January,” he said.

READ ALSO: State Governors Not Against New Minimum Wage — Abdullahi Sule

According to the Governor, during the second tranch received by states, Nasarawa received N13.6 billion, representing over 10 per cent of the amount.

Asked about the per cent given for the repayment, the governor said: “The World Bank is actually doing it at no interest.

“The reason is because it was coming to support states because of the Covid. It actually started around the year 2020.

“The first disbursement was done even before Mr President actually came in May 2023. The third disbursement was the one done in June that was advertised. Every state has been credited and no state is denying it.”

In April 2023, the Federal Government disbursed N77 billion to States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to fund the NG-CARES programme and contribute to tackling multi-dimensional poverty in the country.

Many Nigerians, including human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, had challenged states and the FCT to explain how they spent the money they received.