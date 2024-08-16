Yobe Police Arrest Four Suspected Kidnappers, Recover N8m

No fewer than four individuals, suspected to be kidnappers have been arrested by the operatives of the Yobe state police command, on Thursday.

It was gathered that a sum of N8 million, which is said to be ransom obtained from the families of their victims, was recovered by Police.

A source from the Command who confirmed the arrests by operatives attached to the Police Division in Fika, told Leadership Newspaper that the suspects were apprehended after collecting part payment of the ransom from relatives of their victims.

He said: “We received intelligence from a local government chairman and concerned citizens regarding a group of kidnappers planning to collect ₦15 million from the relatives of their victims.

“We mobilised our patrol team and some members of the local vigilante group to the location, and the operation resulted in the successful arrest of the suspects.”