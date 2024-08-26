Yomi Fabiyi Advocates For Peaceful Protest In Mohbad’s Solidarity Assembly Ahead Of First Remembrance

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi has shown his support for the upcoming solidarity assembly organized by the Break The Silence foundation to demand justice for the late singer Mohbad.

The assembly, scheduled for September 11th, will take place in front of the High Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, and aims to continue the call for justice for Mohbad, who died under unclear circumstances on September 12, 2023.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, was just 27 years old when he passed away.

Following his death, videos emerged showing him being bullied by his former boss and associates.

The Nigeria Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Yomi Fabiyi reposted the announcement on his Instagram page on Sunday, encouraging his followers to join the peaceful assembly.

He emphasized that the event is a peace movement for justice and urged participants to wear black t-shirts and white arm bands.

He also noted that there should be no music, noise, or chanting in front of the court.

The assembly is a call to action for justice for Mohbad and his family, and Yomi Fabiyi’s support highlights the ongoing demand for answers surrounding the singer’s tragic death.

He wrote,

“SOLIDARITY ASSEMBLY for #MOHBAD

Kindly join us, other volunteers, and activists of JUSTICEFORMOHBAD as we stage peaceful and solidarity STAND-UP in support of the family of Late ILERIOLUWA PROMISE A,loba a.k.a Mohbad, in front of The High Court(Coroner Inquest), Ikorodu, Lagos, as we continue to demand JUSTICE for the late Hip Hop singer and entertainer.

DATE: 11th September, 2024

TIME: 8 am

DRESS CODE: BLACK TSHIRTS & WHITE ARM BAND

NB: Volunteers should assemble on the field very close to the court by 8 am.

NO MUSIC! NO NOISE! NO CHANTING! in front of the court. IT IS A PEACE MOVEMENT FOR JUSTICE!”.

