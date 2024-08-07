You Allowed Buhari Rule Nigeria Again, I Don’t Pity You – Seyi Law To Tinubu

Comedian Oluwaseyitan Aletile, often known as Seyi Law, has stated that he does not sympathise with Bola Tinubu’s decision to become President of Nigeria.

Seyi Law stated that he thinks Tinubu can improve Nigeria by cleaning up the mess that former President Muhammadu Buhari left behind.

The comedian stated in an open letter on his X page on Tuesday that all of the hatred directed at Tinubu stems from his decision to allow Buhari to rule Nigeria again.

He said: “Dear @officialABAT, I am very happy that I never voted for Buhari at any time. I am very happy. All the hits you are receiving today are because you allowed Buhari to rule Nigeria again.

“While I believe you can help Nigeria get better by fixing the mess. I don’t pity you for taking the job.

“Asiwaju, thank you for stopping the exchange rate arbitrage that was enriching a few of us and the fuel subsidy. Now, let’s get more policies that will better our lives at the grassroots.

“Your Excellency, forget about those sponsoring the protest and engage your young population in dialogue. You can’t afford to fail. God bless you and Nigeria.”

