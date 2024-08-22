You Can’t Be In PDP And Be Influencing Other Parties To Fight Us – Senator Ningi To Wike

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Abdul Ningi, has called for the expulsion of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Ningi, on Wednesday, described the political activities of the former governor of Rivers state as anti-party behavior.

The Bauchi South Senator said that it was wrong that Wike remained a member of the PDP and at the same time enriching and influencing other parties to fight the main opposition political party.

Advertisement

Ningi, during an interview on Wednesday with Arise TV, explained that the internal crisis in the party was an outcome of the last general election.

He noted that some of the party members who did not get what they wanted in the last poll were out to destroy the party.

Ningi said: “The mindset of some key actors is that this party must not survive. This party does not warrant our sympathy because at a time in the immediate past, some people did not get what they wanted.

READ MORE: I Won’t Run From You Vampires – Wike To PDP Leaders Amid Party’s Crisis

“They are members of the PDP, otherwise there wouldn’t have been crisis. You cannot be a member of the PDP and at the same time be a member of another party. You cannot be a member of the PDP and at the same time enriching or influencing other parties to fight the PDP.

“We have written a letter, the BOT has written a letter to him (Wike), to also meet him. When we were in Port Harcourt, we also tried to understand the irreducible minimum that the governor can give the party to survive in the state.

“And we have taken that. Our next venture is, of course, to see the FCT minister and have also a discussion with him.”