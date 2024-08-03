“You Can’t Turn Deaf Ear” – Falz Urges Tinubu To Address National Protests Before It’s Too Late

Folarin Falana often known as Falz, a Nigerian artist and rapper, has reacted to the ongoing national protests against bad administration.

Nigerians began a nationwide demonstration to end bad governance on August 1st, and Friday marked the second day of the protest.

Renowned for his unwavering opposition to poor leadership, Falz took to the microblogging site X on Friday to lament President Tinubu’s callous disregard for the demonstration.

In a series of tweets, he questioned how long the president wants to continue pushing the masses until everything falls apart.

He tweeted,

“Genuinely don’t know why it’s so difficult to be humane. They say make you leave am, you no gree. Say na your birthright. You can’t now turn a deaf ear. You tried to make it look like the protests were “politically motivated”. Shebi una don see now? How long do you think you can keep on pushing the people back before it blows up in your face ?”

