“You’ll Pay N10m Fine If You’re Caught Smoking In My Record Label” – Rudeboy To Potential Artiste

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has sparked controversy online with his stringent requirements for artists signing to his record label.

This came after he gifted himself a $1.3M (N2.1B) mansion in the USA, following a publicized feud with his twin brother Peter Okoye and an encounter with the EFCC.

During a recent live session with fans shared on X Sunday, Paul Okoye outlined his demands, stating that prospective artists must provide a landed property and have their parents sign a contract before joining his label.

He also expressed disdain for the prevalence of smoking among young artists, imposing a N10M fine on any artist caught smoking under his label.

He said, “Before I sign any artiste to my record label, the artiste must bring a landed property and his/her parent must sign. You cannot smoke any substance and if I catch you smoking, you are owing me N10million”

See reactions below;

theophyholylord’: “You no dey smoke Abi wetin you dey yarn. Artist wey dey find help how him wan take get landed property . Enjoy ur money alone oga nobody go sign slavery deal.”

justlois_albert’: “After people heard what y’all did to may d you think any artist would sign with you???? 🙄🙄🙄🙄.”

opee______: “Na slave u wan sign.”

partymastersmistress: “Shoulder pad tinz😂 may God bless everyone so much they do not need to be at the mercy of others.”

latinoluxury1: “Coming from someone that started from nothing nd was giving a.d opportunity too”