‘Your Teachings Contributed To My Achievement’ – Pere Egbi Praises Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pere Egbi, a former Big Brother Naija reality star, has praised the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, for his influence on his life.

He admitted that Pastor Chris’ teachings contributed to his achievement.

According to him, the clergyman’s words had a long-term impact on his life.

On his X handle on Thursday, he wrote, “Dear Pastor Chris Oyakhilome,

“Although we may have never met, I want you to know that the success I enjoy today is, in large part, thanks to the teachings I heard from you as a young man in my 20s. Your words have had a lasting impact on my life, and for that, I am deeply grateful.

“Thank you.”

