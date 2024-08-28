VeryDarkMan, a controversial activist, has called on Davido to help secure the release of Dammy Krane, who was arrested on allegations of defamation involving the Afrobeat singer.

It should be noted that on August 21, 2023, Dammy Krane took to X to accuse Davido of orchestrating his arrest, claiming that if anything happens to him, Davido should be held responsible.

Dammy Krane had maintained that his arrest was unlawful and that he was being framed by the police for crypto scams.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, VeryDarkMan revealed in a video posted on his Instagram page that he visited Dammy Krane at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and urged Davido to use his influence to help resolve the situation and prevent further prolongation of Krane’s detention.

READ MORE: Verydarkman Slams Celebrities For Donating N70m To Bobrisky In Prison, Instead Of Helping Communities

He partly said, “David Adeleke you be my brother, you be my guy and one thing I know about you is that you’re a jolly good fellow and you’re not an oppressor, I no say dem don push you to the wall but you no be oppressor.”

Captioning the video he wrote, “@davido you are my brother you are my guy,we all know how you have been pushed to the wall, how your family have been dragged, how he has defamed your brand without proof to the point of pinning the kpai of your friend on you all these allegations without proof, brother I know you are not an oprezzr please brother give him a second chance please, I will call you now.”

Watch him speak below…