10 Maritime Workers Kidnapped On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterway

An incident of abduction has occurred along the Bonny-Port Harcourt waterway, where unknown gunmen, suspected to be sea pirates, have taken at least 10 maritime workers hostage.

Though details are still sketchy, Channels Television gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, involving 10 persons traveling from Bonny to Port Harcourt.

Confirming the incident via telephone, the district Chairman, MARITIME Workers Union of Nigeria Rivers State district, Israel Pepple said “It’s not a rumour, it is real. 10 persons have been kidnapped this morning coming from Bonny to Port Harcourt. We’ve reported to the security agencies”.

When reached, the police public relations officer Grace Iringe-Koko, acknowledged the abduction, and noted that Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu had tasked DCP Olugbenga Adepoju and local divisional police officers with ensuring the prompt rescue of the abductees.