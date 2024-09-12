Twelve suspected vandals have been paraded by the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Adamawa State Command (NSCDC).

Idris Bande, the state commandant of the NSCDC, told reporters on Friday at the event that the 12 suspects had been charged with burglary and theft.

“Adamawa is not a place for vandals or scavengers. We are fully committed to protecting public assets and ensuring that criminal elements are brought to justice,” Commandant Bande said.

He went on to say that the command is resolved to fully follow Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s decree outlawing scavenging activities.

“The NSCDC has since deployed its operatives to enforce this policy. Anyone found engaging in these unlawful activities will be held accountable,” Bande said.

The state command spokesman, DSC Nyako Baba, released a statement stating that the renewed campaign against vandals and associated criminals is in line with the accusation made by Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

According to the announcement, the commandant general has directed all state commandants to prioritise the security of important national assets and infrastructure.