19-Year-Old Lady Stabs Neighbour’s Son To Death In Lagos

A 19-year-old lady, identified as Fatimo Agboke, has allegedly stabbed her neighbor’s son, Faroul Azeez, during a confrontation in the Ijegun area of Lagos State.

In a statement released to the public on Wednesday, the Spokesman of the Lagos state’s police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the horrible incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. on September 9, 2024.

Benjamin added that the 19-year-old suspect reportedly got into a fight with the 20-year-old victim, which she allegedly grabbed a broken bottle and stabbed the victim in the neck, resulting in Azeez’s death.

Meanwhile, attempts to rush the deceased to the hospital for medical attention were in vain, as he tragically passed away on the way.

The statement reads: “On September 9, 2024, a complaint was received from the Ijegun area of the state, reported at Isheri-Oshun Division by a man that a neighbour had an argument with his son.

“The victim was stabbed with a broken bottle on his neck by Agboke, which caused him grievous bodily harm. He gave up the ghost during an attempt to rush to a hospital for medical attention.

“The division raced to the scene where the lifeless body of the deceased was seen on the ground, facing up in a pool of blood with a deep cut on his neck.

“The corpse has been removed and deposited at Mainland General Hospital in Yaba for autopsy.”