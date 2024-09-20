

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says no less than 20 aspirants in the forthcoming Kano State Local Government election tested positive for multiple drugs.

Abubakar Ahmad, NDLEA commander in the State, confirmed to Daily Trust that the aspirants, all from the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), tested positive for substances including opioids (codeine), THC (the active ingredient in cannabis), benzodiazepines, and nicotine.

“So far, 20 aspirants presented to us by the ruling party (NNPP) in the state have tested positive for multiple drugs, and the exercise is ongoing,” Ahmad stated.

While nicotine was detected in many cases, Ahmad added, “It is left for the electoral commission to decide if tobacco is a drug or not because it is something you find even in kola nut.”

The drug tests are part of the screening process ahead of the NNPP’s submission of its candidate list to the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), which will verify all candidates before the October 26 election.

These elections will fill 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats across Kano’s local governments.

This development, part of a crackdown on drug use among candidates, has raised concerns about the integrity of the upcoming elections.