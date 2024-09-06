2024 FIBA U18: Junior D’Tigress Thrash Zimbabwe 107-30

Nigeria’s Junior D’Tigress, has secured a 107-30 victory against Zimbabwe, to boost their chances in qualifying for the knockout stage at the 2024 FIBA U18 Afrobasket women’s tournament in South Africa.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigeria’s girls, had earlier lost to Egypt 80-72 by in their opening match.

They secured a massive win, 29-5, in the first quarter while extending their lead with 56-12 to end the second quarter.

The third quarter witnessed Nigeria’s dominance as they maintained the lead with 82-24 while convincingly ending the match with 100-30.

The victory placed Junior D’Tigress at the top of the group, alongside Egypt and Zimbabwe at the second and third positions, respectively.

A victory against Uganda will see Nigeria advance to the knockout stages of thr tournament and have a chance of picking up of the continents tickets to the World Cup.

Recall that the South African Consulate in Abuja had denied the Nigerian Under-18 boys’ basketball players entry visas ahead of their participation at the AfroBasket Men’s U18 competition, which started on Monday.

The players, who trained and camped in Abuja on return from Abidjan, were seen crying, as they watch their dreams of being at the FIBA World Championship fade on account of the South Africans denying them entry.