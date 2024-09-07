2024 Paralympic: Nigeria’s Ugwunwa Wins Silver In Javelin

Nigeria’s Flora Ugwunwa, has won a silver medal in women’s Javelin F54 at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Ugwunwa finished 2nd in the event with a throw of 19.26m behind Uzbekistan athlete Nurkhon Kurbanova who set a world record with a throw of 21.12m.

This marks her third consecutive Paralympic medal, following gold medals in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this will be Nigeria’s fourth medal overall at the ongoing Paralympic Games in France.

Nurkhon Kurbanova of Uzbekistan, Ugwunwa’s rival, won gold medal with a 21.12 meters.

Kurbanova’s throw broke the Nigerian’s former world record of 20.25 meters she had set at Rio 2016.

Recall that Onyinyechi Mark, won Nigeria’s first gold medal after outlifting her opponents in the powerlifting finals on Friday.

Her victory earned Team Nigeria their third medal at the Paris Paralympics.

On Wednesday, Esther Nworgu won the silver medal in the women’s 41kg para-powerlifting event.

Eniola Bolaji also won a bronze medal in the women’s singles SL3 badminton event a few days ago.