2024 Paralympics: Nigeria’s Powerlifter Esther Nworgu Wins Silver After Dislocating Shoulder

Team Nigeria’s para powerlifter Esther Nworgu has won a silver medal in Para-powerlifting up to 41kg with a lift of 118kg.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nworgu set two new Paralympic records with her last two attempts, lifting 112kg and 118kg respectively, on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old’s efforts were limited as she was effectively lifting the bar with one arm due to the injury.

Chinese Cui Zhe got the gold with 119kg lift to set a new Paralympic Games record and take the gold.

Nworgu’s medal is Team Nigeria’s second at the Paralympics after Eniola Bolaji won the country’s first laurel on Monday.

She defeated Kozyna Oksana of Ukraine 21-9, 21-9, and secured a bronze medal for Nigeria in the Women’s Singles SL3 category.

Addressing newsmen after receiving her medal, Nworgu disclosed that despite medical warnings given to her, many days ago, she still went ahead to prove herself to the world.

She said: “I was so emotional because I never expected any medal from this competition.

“I had an injury two days ago and the doctors confirmed that I should not compete because it was critical.

“There is no adjective I can use to quantify my happiness right now. It is like heaven to me.

“I accepted my disability, joined it with the love in my personality and this (the medal) is the result. I don’t like using “d-i-s” in my ability, I like using “th-i-s” in my ability.

“When there is disability there is ability and what people see as ‘disability’ is not what I see, I see it as a strength and an ability.

“In sport, there are many things you have to realise about yourself. Sport is like an X-ray, it brings you out and shows what you are inside.”