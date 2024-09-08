2024 Paralympics: Oluwafemiayo Breaks Para-Powerlifting Record, Wins Gold Medal

Nigerian powerlifter, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, has won a gold medal in the women’s over 86kg at the ongoing 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris, France.

Oluwafemiayo, who is Team Nigeria’s captain, achieved a world record of becoming the first para-powerlifter to lift 167kg at the Games, on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigerian lady, first set a Paralympic record of 162kg, broking her compatriot Josephine Orji 160kg feat, improving on that mark by 2kg.

She now set a new games record of 167kg, broking her previous record which stood at 166kg.

The silver medal went to China’s Xuemei Deng who lifted 155kg while Egypt’s Nadia Ali got the bronze with a lift of 145kg.

Recall that Onyinyechi Mark won Nigeria’s first gold medal after outlifting her opponents in the powerlifting finals on Friday.

On Wednesday, Esther Nworgu secured the silver medal in the women’s 41kg para-powerlifting event.

Eniola Bolaji also took a bronze medal in the women’s singles SL3 badminton event a few days ago.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Flora Ugwunwa won silver for Nigeria in the women’s javelin F54 final.

With Oluwafemiayo’s feat, Team Nigeria ended their participation at this year’s Paralympic with two gold, three silver and two bronze medal.