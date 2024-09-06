2024 Paralympics: Onyinyechi Sets World Record, Wins Nigeria’s First Gold Medal

Nigeria’s Onyinyechi Mark has broken the Paralympic record in the women’s 61kg powerlifting category, lifting an astounding 145kg.

She overcame the challenge from China’s Cui Jianjin, who won silver after lifting 140 kilograms.

Mexico’s Amelia Perez won bronze, falling 10 kilogrammes behind her Chinese rival after pulsating lift attempts.

Her victory earned Team Nigeria’s third medal at the Paris Paralympics.

Recall that on Wednesday, Esther Nworgu won the silver medal in the women’s up to 41kg para-powerlifting event.

Two days before, Eniola Bolaji won a bronze medal in the women’s singles SL3 badminton event.

Meanwhile, later on Friday, Lucy Ejike will take centre stage when she competes in the women’s up to 67kg category of para-powerlifting.

The 46-year-old veteran has won three Paralympic gold medals for Nigeria and hopes to add another when the competition begins at 4 pm.

Team Nigeria has long been a powerhouse in Paralympic powerlifting and athletics.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the country secured an impressive 10 medals, including four golds.